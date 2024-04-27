Pitt State Hosts their 2024 Spring Game in Front Fans & Community

PITTSBURG, KS — The Pitt State Gorillas hosted the 2024 Spring Game tonight with fans and the community in the attendance.

The Offense defeated the Defense winning, 43-20.

Quarterback Chad Dodson Jr threw for three touchdowns and finished 6-of-9 and threw for 100 yards.

Jake Bogdon, Matthew Brown, Will Huggins all caught touchdown passes.

Running back Cleo Chandler Jr. added a 12-yard scoring scamper and kicker Austin Schmitt booted a 43-yard field goal.

The offense compiled 283 yards of total offense, including 23 rushes for 121 yards on the ground. Defensive lineman Matthew Craig and linebacker Jaden Wallace each logged quarterback sacks for the defense.

We caught up with Tom Anthony after the game who talked about how the young guys were able to shine on the field.

Tom Anthony said, “It was awesome. And this was really the first chance we got to do it. You know, we’ve been really banged up on the offensive line, most of the spring. So we have not got a ton of just live, for football reps and we got a ton of those tonight. And so for some for some of those guys, it was really kind of the first time they were thrown in the fire and had to play three or four or five, six straight snaps or some live football. Some started fine, and then some of them responded really well, some of them didn’t. And so, you know, a lot to coach off from the film”.

Pitt State will take a few weeks off before they return for their summer session.

The Gorillas first game of the season will be Saturday, August 31st when they host Ferris State.

