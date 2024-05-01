Pitt State’s Heather Arnett Named MIAA Co-Player of the Year

KANSAS CITY, MO — Pitt State Sophomore Heather Arnett has been named the MIAA Co-Player of the Year.

Pitt State’s center fielder Heather Arnett was dominant at the plate this season, helping lead Pitt State to a share of the MIAA regular season title for the first time since 1994.

The Frontenac alum led the MIAA hitters with a .452 batting average. With a league-high 199 at-bats, Arnett produced an MIAA-leading 90 hits and 65 runs scored. T

he Gorillas leadoff hitter also led the league with seven triples and 49 stolen bases.

Arnett was also responsible for 70 putouts and 10 assists with a .964 fielding percentage in the outfield.

She leads NCAA Division II in stolen bases, ranks second nationally in hits, tied for fourth in run scored, eighth in triples and 23rd in batting average.

Arnett was also All-MIAA First Team Selection and a All-MIAA Gold Glove selection.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.