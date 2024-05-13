Pitt State’s Heather Arnett Named D2CCA Central Region Player of the Year

Courtesy: Pittsburg State Athletics

EDMOND, OK — Pitt State sophomore Heather Arnett has been named the D2CCA Central Region Player of the Year after an incredible season with the Gorillas.

Arnett was also named to the All-Region 1st Team Selection for outfield.

Arnett set multiple records at Pitt State this season. She set a school record for Hits (103), Runs Scored (73), Stolen Bases (51).

Continuing with her school records, she had the second most at-bats (227), fourth-best batting average (.454) and fifth-most triples (7, tie).

Her 103 hits was also a MIAA conference record. Arnett racked up a .454 batting average, seven triples, and 31 RBI’s.

Arnett was also named the MIAA Co-Player of the Year and a Gold Glove winner for the outfield.

Arnett had a .969 fielding percentage playing centerfield most of the season for the Gorillas.

