Pitt State Football Releases 2024 Schedule

PITTSBURG, KS – Pitt State football released its 2024 season schedule this week.

The Gorillas will open their season against playoff rival Ferris State on August 31st, and then will travel to play border rival Missouri Southern the following week.

The Hall of Fame game will take place October 5th against Missouri Western, with Homecoming set for October 19th against Fort Hays State.

The final regular season home game will be against Central Missouri on November 2nd, with a bye week scheduled for November 9th.

To view the full list of the Gorillas 2024 opponents, CLICK HERE.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.