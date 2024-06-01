Pitt State Football Head Coach Tom Anthony Hosts Youth Camp

PITTSBURG, KS – The Plaster Center at Pitt State was packed on Friday afternoon, as dozens of local children participated in a youth camp hosted by head football coach Tom Anthony.

1st-8th graders would compete with players to further develop their football skills, but also get good exercise.

Coach Anthony and his staff would lead the young athletes through various different drills and scrimmages. Pitt State football wide receiver Kuron Parchmon said it is a good feeling to give back to a community that gives the team tremendous support.

“It feels good to give back and help the community,” Parchmon said.

“It feels good to have people in the stands, who watch us play every week, to know that we care about them and their support.”

Coach Tom Anthony said the camp’s purpose is to teach basic skills, and help introduce the young athletes to the sport of football.

“A lot of these kids aren’t in a football program until maybe junior high,” said coach Anthony.

“Teaching them basic football skills, along with having some fun, and seeing them interact with our guys is super important.”

Friday would mark the final day of the youth camp. For high schoolers, Pitt State’s Mega Camp is scheduled for Saturday, June 8th.

