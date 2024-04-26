Pitt State Football Enters Spring Game with New “Spark” to the Program

PITTSBURG, KS – It’s a new era for Pitt State football, as the Gorillas wrapped up their final spring practice on Thursday morning.

Under new head coach Tom Anthony, the Gorillas will take the field on Friday for their spring game, but it will have a special meaning for head coach Tom Anthony.

“It’s an opportunity I didn’t think I was ever going to have, and then the opportunity came,” Anthony said.

“My family and I are very thankful to be back here in this community. We’re getting back on the field with the guys, and getting to watch them have fun, it’s one of the best parts of our job as coaches.”

Pitt State quarterback Chad Dodson said the goal from the program hasn’t changed, but a new spark has been brought to the team during Anthony’s tenure.

“We’re still here for one goal, and it’s to win a national championship,” Dodson said.

“We’ve definitely seen a new energy, a new spark, since coach Anthony has walked into the building. We’re fired up to play for him, and he’s ready to get the season going.”

The new staff brings a defensive background, which means a new mindset. For second year edge rusher Malik Berry, it means stepping up to play a bigger role.

“I came here last year during fall camp, and I just got my feet wet within the program a little bit,” said Berry.

“This year, I’ve got a lot of guys leaning on me, and it’s my role to step up and make them jump on the ship.”

A new staff also means a new offense for Dodson, but the quarterback said he’s enjoyed learning it, and seeing his group buy in to the new style.

“Learning the new offense has been really fun,” said Dodson.

“I know a lot of guys have really bought in, and it’s been really exciting to see all that come together.”

Pitt State’s spring game is set for Friday, April 26th at 7 p.m. at Carnie Smith Stadium.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.