Pitt State’s Dylan Kurahashi-Choy Foo Tabbed as Honorable Mention All-American

Pitt State’s Dylan Kurahashi-Choy Foo was named a Honorable Mention All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association for Third Base.

Choy Foo becomes the 12th player in Pitt State history to earn All-American honors and the 5th in the past four years under Head Coach Bob Fornelli.

He was also announced as a D2CCA All-Region Third Baseman.

Choy Foo had a team leading .399 batting average with 55 runs scored, 18 doubles and 11 home-runs to go with 59 RBI’s.

He was 4th in the MIAA in batting average and was also a First Team All-MIAA Selection for Third Base.

