Pitt State’s Dani (Fronabarger) Robinson to be Inducted into MIAa Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, MO — PSU’s Dana Fronabarger is set to be inducted into the MIAA Hall of Fame part of their 2024 Class.

The Hall of Fame induction will occur during the MIAA Awards Ceremony presented by Husch Blackwell, on Tuesday, June 3, 2023, in the Music Hall at the Kansas City Convention Center.

Fronabarger played for the Gorillas from 1990-93. She finished her women’s basketball career in 1993 as Pitt State’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder finishing with 1,687 points and 705 rebounds.

Twice, she earned Honorable Mention Kodak NCAA Division II All-American honors. She received these accolades for her performance during her sophomore year (1990-91) when she averaged 17.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

Then in her senior year (1992-93), she received the honors once again when she averaged 16.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Fronabarger was also a 3-time First-Team All-MIAA Selection and was named the MIAA Player of the Year as a junior. That year she helped the Gorillas capture the program’s first MIAA Regular Season Championship.

She also helped the Gorillas qualify for the NCAA Division II National Tournament for the first time in 1991-92 and again during her senior season in 1992-93.

