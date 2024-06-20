Pitt State Baseball Hosts Annual Junior Gorilla Camp

PITTSBURG, Ks. — The fun that the sport of baseball can bring for kids is amazing from hitting a home run to stealing a base. The Pitt State baseball program brought some of that excitement by hosting a youth camp.

Starting on Monday, the Gorillas baseball team put on a junior camp for ages eight to 14-year-olds. They’ll spend a week learning hitting, baserunning, catching and more from Pitt State head coach Bob Fornelli, his coaching staff and current players.

Some of these campers dream of playing baseball in crimson and gold one day in the future.

Coach Fornelli spoke about that being a possibility.

Coach Bob Fornelli said, “I think it’s huge. You know, a lot of these guys I wouldn’t say a lot, but 5 to 10, I’ve been in our dugouts during games, you know, So they get to meet the players, be around the players, their parents are around. And, uh, it’s always fun to see those kids interact with our players and coaches and go on and be successful down the road. It’s amazing how many of those guys are out here and now we’re recruiting at this time, or we coached way back when and then maybe they went to junior college and now they’re a part of our program as a Gorilla.”

A camper spoke on what he learned from the camp.

Ryder Gomez said, “It’s fun because. Get to see all my friends and I get to play my favorite sport. Staying in front of the ball and don’t field it to the side.”

The camp is from 9 a.m. to noon and will wrap up tomorrow, June 20th.

