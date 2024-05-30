Pitt State Baseball’s Choy Foo & Brannan Earn All-Central Region Honors

GREENSBORO, NC – Pitt State infielder Dylan Kurahashi-Choy Foo and catcher Nixon Brannan were named to the American Baseball Coaches Association’s all-central region team on Wednesday.

Choy Foo would have a spectacular 2024 campaign that would result in a first team all-region selection at third base. He would hit a team-leading .399 batting average with 55 runs scored, 18 doubles, 11 home runs, and 59 RBIs on the year. The graduate infielder would rank fourth in the MIAA in batting average as well as ninth in the league in RBIs.

Nixon Brannan would receive second team all-region honors. The junior catcher would hit .343 on the year, with 15 home runs and 50 RBIs on the season. Brannan’s 15 home runs ranked fifth in the MIAA in 2024.

Head coach Bob Fornelli’s group would finish with a 34-18 record.

