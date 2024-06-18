Pitt State Athletes Qualify for USATF Olympic Trials

PITTSBURG, KS – After a season that saw a national title for Pitt State track, five current and three former Gorillas qualified for Olympic trials.

Tre Betts and Auna Childress of the triple jump, Kyla Davis of the pole vault, Hunter Jones of the decathlon, and Daylin Williams of the 110-meter hurdles all qualified for the trials.

Former Pitt State athletes include Cordell Tinch and Louis Rollins of the 110-meter hurdles, and Brett Thompson of the javelin. Tinch enters the trials with the third fastest time in the 110-meter hurdles competition.

Betts, Childress, Jones, and Williams would all capture national titles in the outdoor championships this past spring, while Davis would finish as the national division II runner up.

On qualifying for the trials, Hunter Jones said the feeling is still surreal.

“I don’t think it has fully sunk in,” said Jones.

“I think once I get there and I get around those athletes, then it will definitely sink in a little bit more. It’s definitely a great feeling. I said anything after nationals is a bonus, so this is all just about me trying to have some fun and take in the moment.”

Head Pitt State track coach Kyle Rutledge said the program’s success is a credit to the people around it.

“We have great coaches here,” said Rutledge.

“What coach Miller does, what coach Mantooth and coach Crow do with these athletes, and how they can produce at the biggest stage just speaks volumes about where our athletic program is headed.”

The Olympic trials begin on Friday, June 21st and will run through Sunday, June 30th in Eugene, Oregon.

