Pitt State Assistant Jesse Miller Named the National Assistant Coach of the Year for Women’s Outdoor Track & Field

NEW ORLEANS, LA — Pitt State Assistant Coach Jesse Miller received National Assistant Coach of the Year for Women’s Outdoor Track & Field.

Miller is in his second season as an assistant coach for the Gorillas.

Miller coaches the Gorillas’ jumpers who accounted for 37 of the women’s team’s 100 points helping win them the 2024 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field title

He coached a national champion in the Women’s Triple Jump (Auna Childress) and the Men’s Triple Jump (Tre Betts)

The Triple & High Jump groups are rated #1 in the National #EventSquad Rankings.

