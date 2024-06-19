Pitt State Announces 2024 Hall of Fame Class

PITTSBURG, Ks. — On Tuesday afternoon, the Pitt State Athletics announced their 2024 induction class with a group of eight individuals of players and coaches.

Pitt State Class of 2024:

John Brown, Football-WR, 2011-13

Brown was a three-time NCAA Division II All-America wide receiver. He went on to be drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2014 NFL Draft and played eight years in the NFL.

Amanda Davied, Women’s Basketball-PG, 2000-03

Davied was a chart-topping guard for the Pitt State women’s basketball program. She scored 1,229 points in 109 career games which is currently ranked 13th all-time. She also has set and broken several records like career assists, single-season assists and more.

Jeremy Jackson, Track & Field, 2008-2010

Jackson was a four-time NCAA Division II All-American in both the 60-meter and 110-meter hurdles. He captured one national championship in the 60-meter hurdles and two national runner-ups in both events. Jackson set a school record in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 7.83, which is currently ranked 4th all-time. Jackson also played as a linebacker in football in 2007 and 2009.

Mickey Nichol, Baseball-OF, 2003-05

Nichol was an NCAA Division II All-America in 2005. He has a career batting average of .407 with 19 HRs and 96 RBIs in 100 games. His .405 batting average in 2005 ranks second on the single-season records table.

Mark Smith, Football-QB, 2004-08

Smith was a two-time NCAA Division II All-American. He passed for 5,190 yards and 40 TDs which ranks sixth all-time at Pitt State in career passing yards. He rushed for 2,364 yards and 29 TDs which ranks second amidst quarterbacks. As Pitt State’s starting quarterback Smith garnered a career record of 24-6.

Travis Stepps, Football-CB, 1997-2001

Stepps was an NCAA Division II All-American and MIAA All-Conference team. In his career, Stepps broke up 28 passes and defended 35 career passes which currently ranks fourth in both categories.

Legacy Category:

Roddy Gaynor, Track & Field, 1980-81

Gaynor was a three-time NAIA All-American in the 1,000 meters and 880 yards. He set a Pitt State indoor record in the 600-yard run with a time of 1:13.14.

Gary Wilson, Football-RB, 1963-66

Wilson was an NAIA All-American in 1966 and was a six-time All-CIC track & field athlete.

The 37th class of inductees will be recognized at a Hall of Fame Induction Banquet Friday evening, October 4th. The group will also be recognized at the Gorillas’ football game against Missouri Western the following day on October 5th.

