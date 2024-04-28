Pitt State All-American Tight End Devon Garrison Receives Invite to Packers Rookie Minicamp

PITTSBURG, KS — Pitt State Tight End Devon Garrison has received word that he will be invited to the Green Bay Packers Rookie Minicamp.

Garrison a 2-time AP All-American selection for Tight End.

This past year for the Gorillas, Garrison caught 53 balls for 855 yards and 6 touchdowns.

In his career over the past 4 seasons while at Pitt State Garrison had racked up over 1500 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on 97 receptions.

Garrison averaged 16.3 yards per catch. He was pivotal part of the Pitt State program that won back-to-back MIAA Championships.

Garrison’s insane catching ability and athleticism should allow him to make some noise at the Rookie minicamp and maybe earn his way onto the Packers roster.

The Packers will conduct rookie minicamp early next week.

