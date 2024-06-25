Pitt State Alums Cordell Tinch & Louis Rollins Advance to Semi-Finals in 110 Meter Hurdles at U.S. Olympic Team Trials

EUGENE, OR — Pitt State alums Cordell Tinch & Louis Rollins showed out on the track as both of them advance to the Men’s 110 Meter Hurdles Semi-Finals at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials.

Tinch finished 2nd in his heat with a time of 13.33. His time is currently 9th of all the participants heading to the semis.

Rollins finished 5th in his heat running a time of 13.38 which is a personal best and currently ranks 18th among compeititors.

The semi-finals of the 110 Meter Hurdles will take place on Thursday (June 24) at 7:01 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.