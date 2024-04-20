Pitt State Adds Commitment from Drake University Transfer, Hannah Nilges

PITTSBURG, KS — The Pitt State Women’s Basketball program added a big commitment from Drake University Transfer, Hannah Nilges, per an announcement by Pitt State Athletics.

Nilges played in 44 games for NCAA Division I member, Drake and will join the Gorillas for the 2024-25 season.

In high school, Nilges was a 2021 McDonald’s All-American Game Nominee. She compiled more than 1,000 career points and averaged 11,4 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists per game in her senior season.

She was a 3-time Missouri Class 5A All-District Performer at Jefferson City High School.

Nilges will have senior eligibility when she steps on campus. She is listed at 5’7 and will play guard for the Gorillas.

Nilges helped JCHS win three district titles and compile a 92-16 record. She helped the squad to the Class 5A state runner-up finish her sophomore season.

“Hannah will add guard depth with her experiences from her time at Drake, the Missouri Phenom (club team) and at Jeff City,” Amanda Davied said. “She’s very versatile and a team first player. It was very important for us to find the right ’fit’ with the talent we have returning. It was obvious when Hannah was on campus that she was it. She’s a winner, competitive, and has a great personality.”

Certainly a big addition for the Gorillas who are coming off a season where they finished 24-8 and earned a bid into the 2024 Division II Women’s NCAA Tournament.

