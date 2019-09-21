Pitt runs Philly Special to snap UCF's winning streak

Noah Levick
NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Philly Special will never die, it appears.

Friday night, NFL Network named the mind-boggling touchdown pass from Trey Burton to Nick Foles in Super Bowl LII the 10th greatest play in NFL history.

Saturday, Pitt football used a version of the play to pull off a big upset over No. 15 UCF, who came into the contest with a 27-game non-bowl game winning streak, the longest in the FBS.

On 4th-and-3, wideout Aaron Mathews found QB Kenny Pickett for the score. Alex Kessman's extra point gave Pitt the lead. 

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said after the game on ESPN that the play call was "Pitt Special."

I'm not sure any football fans will ever think of that play as anything other than the Philly Special, but give credit to Narduzzi and his team for a gutsy call and perfect execution. 

