The Philly Special will never die, it appears.

Friday night, NFL Network named the mind-boggling touchdown pass from Trey Burton to Nick Foles in Super Bowl LII the 10th greatest play in NFL history.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Saturday, Pitt football used a version of the play to pull off a big upset over No. 15 UCF, who came into the contest with a 27-game non-bowl game winning streak, the longest in the FBS.

On 4th-and-3, wideout Aaron Mathews found QB Kenny Pickett for the score. Alex Kessman's extra point gave Pitt the lead.

#PhillySpecial was just named 10th greatest play in NFL history



Staying in PA, @Pitt_FB just ran it for game winning TD to knock off #15 UCF

pic.twitter.com/pjUuNvxBmt





— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 21, 2019

Story continues

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said after the game on ESPN that the play call was "Pitt Special."

I'm not sure any football fans will ever think of that play as anything other than the Philly Special, but give credit to Narduzzi and his team for a gutsy call and perfect execution.



Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.





More on the Eagles

Pitt runs Philly Special to snap UCF's winning streak originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia