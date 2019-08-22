Pitt running back commit Henry Parrish to take final look around

Uakaynscfhiamzdn0sk4

THE LATEST: Pitt running back commit Henry Parrish Jr. used the first game of his senior season to make a statement, running for 324 yards and 3 touchdowns. Following his monster performance, Parish discussed his pledge to the Panthers and the one school that has a chance at stealing him away.





IN HIS WORDS:





ON HIS STANDING AS A PITT COMMIT”

“Everything is good with them. I’m still committed.”





ON WHAT MAKES HIM FEEL COMFORTABLE AT PITT:

“Coach [Pat] Narduzzi, Coach [Charlie] Partridge and Coach [Andre Powell], I love those guys, man. They are true to me and I’m going to be true to them.”





ON HIS LAST PITT VISIT:

“It was my official visit. The academics stood out. I loved the school and the faculty.”





ON HOW HE FITS IN WITH PITT’S OFFENSE:

“They see me as an all-around back and that’s how they will use me. They think I can do everything. They think I can go in there and play. They think I can go in there and be a Freshman All-American.”





ON OTHER SCHOOLS HE’S CONSIDERING:

“Just South Carolina. I’m going on an official on our bye week. I think it’s week five. I have to check on that."





ON WHAT HAS SOUTH CAROLINA IN THE MIX:

“[Running backs coach] Coach [Thomas] Brown. He’s been recruiting me since he was at Miami. We have that bond since then. That’s what I want -- a coach from Miami that I have a bond with.”





ON WHAT HE’S LOOKING TO SEE AT SOUTH CAROLINA:

“Just how it is and how I feel. I want to see how I fit in and if I like how the people are -- all that.”





