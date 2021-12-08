Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, a Heisman finalist, debates sitting out Peach Bowl

Heisman Trophy finalist Kenny Pickett is "undecided" if he will play in the Peach Bowl after the departure of Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, he told The Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday.

In the aftermath of the Panthers’ victory in the ACC championship game last Saturday, Pickett indicated he would join his teammates in the postseason. Pitt is scheduled to play Michigan State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 30.

But on Wednesday, Pickett said: "With recent news out of our team, with Coach Whipple and everybody ... I’d say I’m undecided right now."

When asked about the decision-making process, he said: "It’s not something I’ve sat down and discussed with my family. It’s been a crazy past couple of days — these next couple of days I’ll be able to sit down and figure that out."

Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) holds up the championship trophy after winning the ACC championship game at Bank of America Stadium.

Pickett is currently the top-rated quarterback on ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr.’s board, and he could easily be taken in the top 10. Zach Wilson, for instance, taken No. 2 in the 2021 NFL draft by the New York Jets, signed a contract worth $35 million, including a $23.5 million signing bonus.

"I think he and his parents are going to sit down and talk about everything, and I think they would have done that anyway even if Whipple was coaching because there’s so much on the line for him," New Jersey quarterback guru Tony Racioppi, who has worked with Pickett over the years and will help prepare him for the NFL Scouting Combine and individual workouts prior to next year’s draft, told the Asbury Park Press.

Pickett opted to return to Pitt for his final year of eligibility rather than enter the NFL Draft, where he was projected as a late-round pick, with a goal of winning a championship. He did that with the Panthers’ victory over Wake Forest Saturday, while his eye-popping numbers this season, including 42 TDs and just seven interceptions for a team that is 11-2, improved his draft stock dramatically.

Story continues

"He checked every box in terms of all his goals this year, and the last one is to be the first quarterback taken and hopefully the first pick in the draft, and that doesn’t happen if he gets hurt in a bowl game," Racioppi said.

"That’s not the way he is so it is going to be a tough decision, because to his core he is a relentless competitor, win at all costs, always been a great teammate. But at this point you have to make the best decision for yourself from a business standpoint."

Pickett is not the only potential top draft choice with tough decisions to make. Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, who could be taken No. 1 overall, announced Monday he would not play in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29 against No. 16 Oklahoma.

Pickett is one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy, which will be announced on Saturday. The other finalists are Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Kenny Pickett, Pitt QB, undecided about playing in Peach Bowl