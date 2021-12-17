Pitt QB Kenny Pickett to skip Peach Bowl, start preparing for 2022 NFL draft
Forever a Pitt Man #H2P pic.twitter.com/fq0Sw06dIa
— Kenny Pickett (@kennypickett10) December 17, 2021
After returning for a record-breaking senior season, Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett is getting an early start on his preparations for the next level.
Pickett will skip the Panthers’ appearance in the Peach Bowl against Michigan State, opting instead to get an early start on his his 2022 NFL draft prep, he announced via social media Thursday night.
One of the fastest-rising prospects in this year’s draft class, Pickett’s impressive 2021 campaign included breaking school records long held by the legendary Dan Marino. At this point in the process, he appears to be the the favorite to be the first quarterback selected in the 2022 draft.
