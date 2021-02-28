Pitt pitchers strike out 16 more Florida State batters in second consecutive victory

Jerry DiPaola, The Tribune-Review, Greensburg
·1 min read

Feb. 28—The strikeouts kept coming Saturday night, helping lift Pitt to its second consecutive victory against No. 9 Florida State, 7-2, at Dick Howser Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.

Starting pitcher Matt Gilbertson (2-0) threw six scoreless innings and struck out a career-high 10 batters while allowing only five hits and two walks. Gilbertson, Chase Smith and Hansen combined for 16 strikeouts and just three walks. Hansen struck out the side in the ninth to end the game.

In two games against the Seminoles this weekend, including a 1-0 victory Friday, the Panthers have combined for 35 strikeouts. The final game of the series is at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Pitt (5-1, 2-0) earned its first series victory against Florida State (2-3, 0-2) and first series triumph against a top-10 team since joining the ACC in 2014.

"I really like what I'm seeing as the guys are coming together, not only a team but as a program," said coach Mike Bell, a former Florida State assistant. "I'm excited for them."

Sky Duff, Nico Popa and Kyle Hess each collected two hits and all five of Pitt's RBIs. Popa hit his second homer of the season in the fourth inning and doubled in the sixth before scoring on a fielding error.

Florida State scored two runs in the seventh inning to break Pitt's combined shutout streak of 19 innings and 58 consecutive outs dating to the 7-2 victory against Jacksonville on Tuesday night.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry by email at jdipaola@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Recommended Stories

  • New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell comments on Saints-Russell Wilson rumors

    New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell gave her blessing on a potential trade between the Saints and the Seattle Seahawks for QB Russell Wilson.

  • LeBron James and listless Lakers are going through a rough spell

    Maybe the climb will take them all the way to a championship. If it does, they will also one day know the malaise that has befallen these Los Angeles Lakers, for whom sweat feels more like a symbol of exhaustion. The Jazz dropped the listless Lakers on Wednesday night, who have now lost four straight.

  • Lakeland Magic vs. Delaware Blue Coats - Game Highlights

    Watch the Game Highlights from Lakeland Magic vs. Delaware Blue Coats, 02/26/2021

  • Devin Booker replacing injured Anthony Davis in All-Star Game

    Devin Booker made the All-Star team as an injury replacement for a second straight season.

  • Jamal Murray admits he blew 4-on-1 in final seconds of Nuggets' wild loss

    The Nuggets are probably going to want this one back.

  • Football schools? Ohio State, Alabama thriving in hoops, too

    Ohio State and Alabama competing for a national championship is hardly an unusual occurrence for either school. Six weeks after the Crimson Tide's national championship game win over the Buckeyes, it just so happens that the two schools have a pair of the nation's best basketball teams. No. 4 Ohio State and No. 6 Alabama are hardly playing the part of sidekicks to football.

  • Damian Lillard, James Harden headline 2021 NBA All-Star Game reserves

    The NBA announced its reserves for the 2021 All-Star Game on Tuesday, as selected by the league's coaches.

  • NBA All-Star 2021 players: Who deserves the nod in fantasy?

    With the 2021 NBA All-Star game on the horizon, we look at fantasy basketball's All-Star squads.

  • It's time to stop underrating the Utah Jazz

    The Utah Jazz are the real deal. The ball movement on offense is seamless, and the way the Jazz rotate on defense, it makes it difficult for teams to get the shots they want.

  • NBA releases second-half schedule for 2020-21 regular season

    The NBA announced the second half of its 2020-21 regular-season schedule on Wednesday, and as expected, it will be a grind for players and teams who will play as many as 40 games in the 68-day stretch from March 10 to May 16.

  • UFC Vegas 20 weigh-in results: Rozenstruik vs. Gane set; one fighter blows weight, one bout canceled

    The UFC Vegas 20 weigh-in results are in the books following Friday's official tipping of the scales at the Apex in Las Vegas. Heavyweight contenders Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane square off in the UFC Vegas 20 main event, looking to take the next step toward title contention. Rozenstruik currently sits at No. 4 in the UFC heavyweight rankings, while Gane is ranked No. 7. The winner won't move into an immediate shot at the belt, as champion Stipe Miocic is currently slated to fight Francis Ngannou with the winner expected to defend against Jon Jones. There is also Derrick Lewis, who recently defeated Curtis Blaydes, waiting in the wings. Second to last during the two-hour weigh-in window, Gane stepped on the scale at 247 pounds. Rozenstruik was the final fighter to weigh-in, notching 254.5 pounds. The UFC Vegas 20 co-main event features Top 15 ranked light heavyweights Nikita Krylov vs. Magomed Ankalaev. Both co-main event fighters tipped the scale at 205.5 pounds. UFC Vegas 20 weigh-in results: Max Grishin misses weight by nearly five pounds Light heavyweight Max Grishin was early to the scale, but that wasn't a good thing. He weighed 210.5 pounds for his UFC Vegas 20 fight card opener opposite Dustin Jacoby, who weighed 204.5 pounds. Although Grishin missed weight by 4.5 pounds, the bout will still take place. Jacoby's team agreed to accept 30 percent of Grishin's fight purse to keep the bout intact. UFC Vegas 20 Alex Oliveira vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov bout canceled A UFC Vegas 20 welterweight preliminary bout between Alex Oliveira and Ramazan Kuramagomedov was canceled the morning of the weigh-in. Unfortunatley, Kuramagomedov fell ill and had to withdraw from the bout. With no time left to find a new opponent, the bout was nixed. Oliveira had originally been slated to face Randy Brown on Saturday. Brown, however, pulled out of the fight because of undisclosed reasons earlier in the week. The UFC Vegas 20 fight card is now expected to move forward with 10 bouts. TRENDING > Jairzinho Rozenstruik: ‘Jon Jones can go first’ | UFC Vegas 20 Media Day UFC Vegas 20 weigh-in results: Jairzinho Rozenstruik – 254.5 pounds UFC Vegas 20 weigh-in results: Ciryl Gane – 247 pounds UFC Vegas 20 weigh-in results UFC Vegas 20 Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+) Heavyweight Bout: Jairzinho Rozenstruik (254.5) vs Ciryl Gane (247)Co-Main Event - Light Heavyweight Bout: Nikita Krylov (205.5) vs Magomed Ankalaev (205.5)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Montana De La Rosa (126) vs Mayra Bueno Silva (125.5)Bantamweight Bout 3 Rounds: Pedro Munhoz (135.5) vs Jimmie Rivera (135.5)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill (116) vs Ashley Yoder (116)Featherweight Bout: Alex Caceres (146) vs Kevin Croom (145.5) UFC Vegas 20 Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+) Lightweight Bout: Alexander Hernandez (156) vs Thiago Moises (155.5)Welterweight Bout: Alex Oliveira () vs Ramazan Kuramagomedov ()Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Alexis Davis (135) vs Sabina Mazo (135.5)Bantamweight Bout: Vince Cachero (135.5) vs Ronnie Lawrence (135.5)Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby (204.5) vs Max Grishin (210.5)* *Missed weight UFC Vegas 20 weigh-in video: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • The BS Meter: Big Ben's return, Aaron Jones' contract, and Marcus Mariota, future starter?

    Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald break down the latest in the NFL rumor mill.

  • Chasing pack need to believe they can topple 'Big Three': Nalbandian

    Russian Daniil Medvedev looked closest to ending the Grand Slam hegemony of the 'Big Three' when he cantered into the Australian Open final on a 20-match winning streak that included 12 straight wins over top-10 opponents. But that run counted for nothing as Djokovic won in straight sets for a record-extending ninth triumph at Melbourne Park, the Serb's 18th Grand Slam trophy.

  • Marcus Morris Sr. with a buzzer beater vs the Memphis Grizzlies

    Marcus Morris Sr. (LA Clippers) with a buzzer beater vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 02/25/2021

  • Canelo Alvarez overwhelms Avni Yildirim, wins by stoppage

    Canelo Alvarez was so on point that Avni Yildirim didn't bother to come out for the fourth round.

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim full results: Alvarez makes easy work of Yildirim

    Canelo Alvarez's "stay busy" fight went by without incident on Saturday, as the super middleweight champion dominated challenger Avni Yildirim on his way to a third-round TKO win in Miami.

  • Lions WR, ex-Wisconsin star sues school after 2018 expulsion amid sexual assault allegations

    Quintez Cephus was acquitted of all charges and reinstated at Wisconsin after he was accused of sexually assaulting two students in 2018.

  • New IndyCar driver Jimmie Johnson playfully gives ‘the boot’ to NASCAR firesuit fashion

    Jimmie Johnson is eschewing the boot cut for his IndyCar firesuit, which drew some good-natured ribbing from his NASCAR peers.

  • Evander Kane, Devan Dubnyk react to Jordan Binnington hitting Sharks

    Sharks players didn't have time for Jordan Binnington losing his mind.

  • John McClain calls for the Texans to trade Deshaun Watson

    The Houston Texans seem to think they’ll win a standoff with quarterback Deshaun Watson. John McClain of the Houston Chronicle knows that the team won’t. McClain, who has covered the Texans since their debut in 2002 and the Houston Oilers before that, makes the case that the time has come for the Texans to trade [more]