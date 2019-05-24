Pitt, Penn State appeal to four-star Pinder

J20svv6lcpkpiqjcz3m3

THE LATEST: Clyde Pinder would rather not enter his senior season as an uncommitted prospect. It’s why there seems to be some sense of urgency to the four-star defensive tackle’s recruitment. It’s also why he’s already working to schedule official visits. Pinder doesn’t name Penn State and Pittsburgh as his official frontrunner, but any sort of between-the-lines read reveals that may well be the case. Below, the Seffner (Fla.) Armwood High school star discusses the Panthers, Nittany Lions and his timetable for a decision.

IN HIS WORDS

ON SUMMER VISITS:



“Right now, I have an official visit in the works to Pitt. That’s going to be June 14.”





ON PITT:

“They really want that Florida swag up there, so that’s what I’m gonna bring. They want a lot of us boys. I like the school. It seems pretty cool. Coach [Rob] Harley mess with me a lot, so I’m going to go up there and see everything.”





ON OTHER SCHOOLS IN THE RUNNING FOR OFFICIAL VISITS:

“I got Penn state. I might take one up there. I’m thinking of maybe a UCF official but I don’t know. It’s right there so I can just go whenever.”





ON PENN STATE:

“They offered recently. They offered me, I think, about three weeks ago or so. Coach [JaJuan] Seider has been talking to me a lot. He’s from down here.”





ON A POSSIBLE COMMITMENT DATE:

“I don’t know for sure, but I want to say possibly the end of summer.”

