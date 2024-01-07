Pitt-Johnstown rolls to three victories in Mountain Cat Duals

Jan. 7—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Pat Pecora liked what he saw out of his Pitt-Johnstown wrestling team at the Mountain Cat Duals on Saturday.

"I feel good about where we're at overall," Pecora said after No. 11 Pitt-Johnstown beat Frostburg State, No. 9 North Carolina-Pembroke and No. 16 Grand Valley State at the Sports Center. "We scheduled some top-16 teams and came out of it (unbeaten). It was a good day."

Isaiah Vance recorded three first-period falls for Pitt-Johnstown, while Jacob Ealy, Cooper Warshel and Dillon Keane also went 3-0 on the day.

"For the year, this is the hardest fight that we've shown," Pecora said. "Not every single match, but most of the guys were competing. They came back."

Perhaps no Mountain Cat exemplified that better than Mason Myers, the 141-pounder who went 2-1 on the day. Myers showed plenty of fight against North Carolina-Pembroke, as he rallied from a five-point deficit entering the third period, only to give up a reversal at the buzzer in an 11-10 loss to Avery Buonocore.

Myers didn't let the tough loss affect him in the final dual of the day. The Mountain Cats trailed Grand Valley State 6-0 when he stepped on the mat with Jak Keller, and the two exchanged some exciting flurries before Myers locked up a cradle and pinned Keller in 1:13 to tie the dual.

"We had two tough ones the first two weights," Myers said of losses by Trevon Gray and Byron Daubert. "It felt great, coming back and doing that for the team. It felt really great."

Ealy followed with his second pin of the day and the Mountain Cats were rolling.

"For the team, I think we're doing well," Ealy said. "It's nice to come back off the Christmas break and look like that. We could have been better in some scenarios, but all around, I think we did great. Individually, I think coming back after a break and wrestling well shows what you're about and how much dedication you have. It's hard to go on that two- or three-week break and watch your weight or come back and not have a bad weight cut. You really have to discipline yourself."

Warshel followed with a technical fall over Caden Jacobs, then Keane and Noah Gnibus sandwiched decisions around a Tony Salopek loss at 174. Dakoda Rodgers dropped 6-2 decision to Wyatt Miller at 197 before Vance pinned Owen Hawley in 36 seconds to complete the 29-13 victory.

"Isaiah's coming into his own," Pecora said. "We've been waiting for him to make this step, to realize 'I can be very dangerous at heavyweight.' We noticed that from the beginning. He's big, he's strong, he's fast. He's got good balance. He can leg attack. He's good on top, he gets off the bottom, he's good in scrambles. He's only a sophomore now. He's got two years left, and I expect him to make some noise this year."

Vance said winning the Midwest Classic last month has given him a mental edge.

"I think Midwest was a big turning point for me," Vance said. "It showed me I can compete. I can do this, and nothing can stop me if I just keep wrestling. I think I needed that because at the beginning of the year, I was still trying to figure stuff out. But now, after that, I feel pretty good about where I am and how I'm wrestling."

Vance pinned Massimo Sullivan in 1:53 as the Mountain Cats beat North Carolina-Pembroke 36-8. Ealy and Keane joined Vance on the pin parade while Gray had a technical fall. Warshel scored a major decision, and Daubert, Gnibus and Rodgers won decisions.

The Braves entered the day with four ranked wrestlers but 174-pounder Scott Joll was the only one to take the mat.

In the opener, the Mountain Cats throttled Frostburg State, a first-year program that made the 60-mile trip north from Maryland. Vance recorded a fall while Myers, Ealy, Keane, Gnibus and Rodgers had technical falls. Salopek scored a 15-2 major decision over Duncan Kammar, and Cooper Warshel beat Mason Buckler 8-3. Gray collected a forfeit.

The Bobcats' lone win came at 133 pounds, where Thierno Diallo pinned Daubert.