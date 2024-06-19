Pitt-Johnstown lands 4 Division I wrestling transfers in recruiting class

When Pat Pecora and the Pitt-Johnstown coaching staff landed transfer commitments from Glendale grad Brock McMillen and Altoona alumnus Matt Sarbo in the same night, the winningest coach in college wrestling history was giddy with excitement.

"I was jumping up and down at my house," Pecora recalled with a laugh.

Add in Trent Hoover, who won a pair of District 6 and Southwest Regional Class 2A titles for Penn Cambria before placing seventh in the state tournament this year, and the Mountain Cats have quite a haul from the Johnstown-Altoona area.

"That's what we built the program on," Pecora said. "We built the program on districts 5, 6 and 7. We love them, and they bring fans. People follow them. Newspapers follow them. TV follows them. I've heard already that people want to see Matt Sarbo and Brock McMillen wrestle.

"Trent, we've been watching him for years," Pecora continued. "Todd Niebauer, his coach at Penn Cambria, he wrestled for us. He's our mold. He's a hard worker (and) has been with Young Guns (Wrestling Club) for a long time."

Those are three of the biggest names in a 10-member recruiting class that Pitt-Johnstown announced Wednesday. Pecora, with recruiting work by assistants Tyler Reinhart, Shad Benton and Jody Strittmatter, also landed Division I transfers Macon Myers from Bloomsburg and Brad Morrison from Lock Haven.

"This is the first year the transfer portal has been good to us. We need people who are coming back home, when you look at the Cody Laws and the Nick Roberts," Pecora said, referring to Forest Hills and North Star graduates, respectively, who transferred to Pitt-Johnstown – before the NCAA instituted the portal – and won Division II national titles. "I don't think you get those guys if they grew up three hours from here."

Sarbo was a four-time District 6 and Northwest Regional champion in Class 3A with one state medal. After committing to Lock Haven out of high school, he went to Iowa Central and flourished at the junior-college level. He captured the 149-pound national title in 2023 and was named the national freshman of the year, then won the championship again this past season and was named the junior college wrestler of the year.

McMillen went 144-8 for Glendale, winning three PIAA Class 2A titles and finishing as runner-up once. McMillen wrestled for Division I Pitt the past three seasons, going 16-9 in open tournaments, but struggled to stay healthy and never wrestled in a dual for the Panthers.

Pecora hopes that a change of scenery will do wonders for McMillen.

"He's a country boy," Pecora said. "He wants to hunt and fish. He said he thought he could handle the city, but it just wasn't him."

McMillen wrestled at 149 and 157 at Pitt, but Pecora expects him to move up to 165, while Sarbo will be counted on to step into the 149-pound spot where Jacob Ealy won a national title this past season.

"They're familiar with Pitt-Johnstown, familiar with guys on the team," Pecora said of McMillen and Sarbo. "It was a nice fit for (Sarbo). It just so happens that he wrestles 149, where we had one of our best wrestlers ever for five straight years. That was huge to get him. He's excited, which makes me happy. He's good friends with McMillen. They went through all their club stuff together. They're good friends with (Mountain Cats 157-pounder and Richland graduate) Cooper Warshel. They're together all the time. They're good kids. I'm excited about coaching them."

Myers, who went 12-12 during his redshirt season at Lock Haven, will have four years of eligibility remaining. The younger brother of Mountain Cats 141-pounder Mason Myers, Macon could step into the starting role at 174.

"He's tough," Pecora said. "We're listing him as a '74. Those guys could make an immediate impact on our program. Those are three weights we could use somebody."

Morrison, a PIAA Class 2A runner-up for West Perry in 2022, went 13-31 in two seasons at Lock Haven. With returning All-American Dakoda Rodgers holding down the 197-pound spot, Morrison is expected to redshirt.

All-Americans Trevon Gray (125) and Isaiah Vance (285) also return from a Mountain Cats squad that finished sixth at the 2024 NCAA tournament.

Pitt-Johnstown's other incoming freshmen, with weight/high school, include two-time 3A state medalist Elias Long (145/Central York), 3A fourth-place finisher Tyson Cook (121/West Scranton), 2A sixth-place finisher Isaiah Pisano (160/Hopewell), 3A state qualifier Josh Barlow (160/Kennett) and 2A state qualifier Ricky Halford (160/North Schuylkill).