Pitt freshman Carlton Carrington to forgo eligibility, enter 2024 NBA draft

Pitt freshman Carlton Carrington announced on Wednesday at a press conference that he will forgo his college eligibility and enter the 2024 NBA draft.

Carrington was named to the All-ACC Rookie team after averaging 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists on 41.2% shooting from the field in 33 games. He was the only freshman in the country to average at least 13.5 points, five rebounds and four assists this season.

The 6-foot-5 guard registered five 20-point games, including a season-high 27 points, five assists and four rebounds on March 2. He was one of 27 players in Division I to register a triple-double after recording 18 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in his debut on Nov. 6.

Carrington is projected to be a first-round pick, given his offensive skill set. He can create for himself and has shown the ability to get to his spots in the mid-range, where he flourishes. He still has some work to do on his 3-point shot after converting 32.2% from beyond the arc.

The 19-year-old will also need to strengthen his frame and add weight to develop into a capable defender at the next level. Depending on where he lands, he could be a player who spends time in the G League to improve his game against tougher competition.

Carrington should be an intriguing player for teams drafting toward the end of the first round. He has potential and, in the right situation, could develop into a rotational player.

The 2024 NBA draft will occur June 26-27 in New York City.

