Pitt football | Secondary coach Cory Sanders promoted to assistant head coach

PITTSBURGH – Pitt football coach Pat Narduzzi announced the promotion of Cory Sanders to assistant head coach.

Sanders enters his seventh season at Pitt. In addition to his assistant head coach responsibilities, he will continue his work with the Panthers' secondary and have positional oversight of the safeties.

"From the day we hired Cory back in 2018, he has been an outstanding resource for our entire program," Narduzzi said. "This promotion reflects the deep impact he already makes on our players, coaches and staff. Cory is an excellent teacher and mentor who makes everyone around him better. He sees the larger picture in everything we do. Everyone in our building will benefit from his expanded role with our program."

"I am incredibly grateful to Coach Narduzzi for giving me the opportunity to make an even greater impact for Pitt football," Sanders said. "The University of Pittsburgh is a tremendous place and it has been such an honor to work on behalf of the Pitt football program the past six years. I truly believe our best is yet to come and I'm excited to work with our coaches and players to bring another ACC championship trophy back to Pitt."

Under Sanders' direction, the safeties have been an annual strength for Pitt's defense. Despite having to replace both starters for the 2023 season, he developed a highly productive trio in Donovan McMillon, Javon McIntyre and Phillip O'Brien Jr.

McMillon led the Panthers in tackles with 105, the most by a Pitt defender since 2015. McIntyre was the team's second-leading tackler with a career-high 85 stops and ranked second with seven pass breakups. O'Brien emerged as one of the Panthers' top ball hawks, intercepting three passes to finish second on the squad.

All three players are back in 2024, giving Pitt one of the top safety combinations in the ACC and nationally.

During his tenure, Sanders has built an impressive Pitt safety pipeline to the pros that includes Erick Hallett II (Jacksonville Jaguars), Brandon Hill (Houston Texans) and Damar Hamlin (Buffalo Bills).

Prior to Pitt, Sanders was the defensive backs coach at Western Michigan (2017), where he developed a pair of NFL draft selections in cornerbacks Darius Phillips and Sam Beal.

Sanders was part of shaping an NCAA Division II program from the ground up at the University of West Florida, which played its inaugural season in 2016. As the Argonauts' defensive coordinator, he directed a unit that ranked 11th nationally in quarterback sacks (3.6 sacks per game) and 26th in tackles for loss (8.2 per game). West Florida finished 5-6 that season, the most victories for a first-year Division II program in a decade.

Prior to West Florida, Sanders spent five seasons (2010-14) on the football staff at Division II St. Joseph's (Indiana) College, his alma mater. The team's defensive coordinator his initial year, Sanders was promoted to head coach for the 2011 season and rebuilt the Pumas into a contender in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

Sanders initial coaching appointments came at North Central College (2007) and Elmhurst College (2008-09). He coached the defensive backs at both Illinois institutions.

Sanders himself was an outstanding collegiate defensive back. He was a four-time all-conference honoree at St. Joseph's and elected a Pumas team captain three times. Sanders was an instrumental performer for two conference championship teams and finished his career fifth in school history with 30.5 tackles for loss.

Sanders is a 2007 graduate of St. Joseph's with a bachelor's degree in business administration.