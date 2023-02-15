Pitt Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

Pitt football schedule 2023: Who do the Panthers miss on the ACC schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Sept 2 Wofford

Sept 9 Cincinnati

Sept 16 at West Virginia

Sept 23 North Carolina

Sept 30 at Virginia Tech

Oct 7 OPEN DATE

Oct 14 Louisville

Oct 21 at Wake Forest

Oct 28 at Notre Dame

Nov 4 Florida State

Nov 11 at Syracuse (in The Bronx)

Nov 16 Boston College

Nov 25 at Duke

Pitt Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Panthers miss from the ACC slate?

There’s no Clemson, and there’s no NC State. That’s a good start, and not having to play Miami might be a huge deal. However, it’s not all good with Georgia Tech and Virginia – two of the teams likely to be rebooting a bit this year – not on the slate.

The Panthers could use as many breaks as and as much help as they can get with six road games overall and five in conference play – sort of – because …

Pitt Football Schedule What Really Matters

They have to play Notre Dame in South Bend.

That’s bad, but even worse is that it’s part of a second half run of three road games in four weeks and four in the final six games. There’s no big break of getting Florida State in Pittsburgh in late November – that’s November 4th.

However, it’s a tad quirky with the Syracuse game being played in Yankee Stadium – sort of a neutral site, even though it’s supposed to be a more pro-Orange crowd – but it’s still away from home. Throw in the road game against West Virginia, and it’s going to be next to impossible to settle in.

There aren’t any back-to-back home games after the opening two.

Pitt Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

If Pitt is good, this schedule shouldn’t be that much of a problem.

Getting Florida State at home helps, and out of the six games away from home only the trip to Notre Dame is a massive problem.

Cincinnati is now a Big 12 team, so outside of Wofford, ever other game is against a Power Five program. Even so, six wins and bowl eligibility should be a given, and considering the relatively soft final few weeks, it’s a good slate.

