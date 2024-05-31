Pitt football | Panthers announce game times for 5 games

PITTSBURGH – Five game times for the 2024 Pitt football season were announced Thursday by ESPN and the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Panthers' Aug. 31 season opener against Kent State at Acrisure Stadium will kick off at noon and be televised by ESPNU.

Another noon kickoff will follow Sept. 7 when Pitt travels to Cincinnati for the first time in 12 years. The clash between ACC and Big 12 squads will be televised by either ESPN or ESPN2.

The Backyard Brawl with West Virginia returns to Pittsburgh at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 14. It will be televised on either ESPN or ESPN2.

Pitt celebrates homecoming at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 21 against Youngstown State. It will be streamed on ACC Network Extra.

An ESPN Thursday night spotlight will shine on Acrisure Stadium when longtime eastern foes Pitt and Syracuse clash at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24.