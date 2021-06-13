Pitt football gets 5th commitment for Class of 2022

Jun. 12—In the midst of a burst of on-campus recruiting visits after the NCAA lifted the covid-19 ban on face-to-face contact June 1, Pitt football coach Pat Narduzzi secured a fifth verbal commitment from the Class of 2022 on Saturday.

Jordaan Bailey, a running back from Tampa, Fla., pledged to the Panthers and announced his intentions on his Twitter account after informing Narduzzi on Friday.

Bailey (6-1, 180) is entering his senior year at Hillsborough High School in Tampa. He is rated a three-star prospect by Rivals.com.

Bailey is Pitt's first 2022 recruit who plays a skill position and the first from Florida. The Panthers have signed 24 prospects from Florida in the past five classes.

"It's been a very long journey and my hard work has paid off," he posted on Twitter. "I'm very blessed to be in the position that I'm in."

He had 14 other Division I offers, including West Virginia, Cincinnati, Colorado State, Buffalo and USF.

Pitt also has received verbal, non-binding commitments from Australian punter Sam Vander Haar, Central Valley defensive end Sean FitzSimmons, defensive tackle Elijah Statham of Smyrna, Del., and defensive back Aveon Grose of Mansfield, Ohio.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry by email at jdipaola@triblive.com or via Twitter .