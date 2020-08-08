Pitt first-round prospect Jaylen Twyman to skip 2020 college football season

Yet another potential first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft has decided not to play college football in 2020.

Pittsburgh Panthers defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman announced today that he won’t play again until he’s in the NFL.

“This past year has been crazy for so many people,” Twyman said. “It makes you realize you have responsibilities beyond yourself. That’s why I have decided to opt out of the 2020 season and declare for the 2021 NFL draft, and to return home to be with my family. This isn’t about COVID-19. This is about my family’s needs, now and in the future.”

Twyman joins linebacker Micah Parsons of Penn State, defensive end Greg Rousseau of Miami, cornerback Caleb Farley of Virginia Tech and wide receiver Rashod Batemen of Minnesota among potential first-round picks who will not play college football this season. There surely will be more. In fact, most of the first-round picks in 2021 may be players who didn’t play during the 2020 college football season. If there even is a 2020 college football season.

