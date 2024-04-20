Pitt downs No. 4 Clemson in, 8-4, in first game of doubleheader

CLEMSON, S.C. – Jack Sokol pitched 6.0 scoreless innings to lead Pittsburgh to an 8-4 victory over No. 4 Clemson in the first game of a doubleheader at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Panthers, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 16-20 overall and 5-15 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 31-7 overall and 12-5 in ACC play.

Sokol (4-2) earned the win by allowing just five hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Tiger starter Ethan Darden (5-2) suffered the loss.

Dom Popa grounded a two-out, two-run single in the first inning, then Luke Cantwell lined a run-scoring single in the second inning. In the third inning, C.J. Funk belted a run-scoring double, then Josh Spiegel crushed a three-run homer. Pittsburgh added to its lead in the fourth inning with a bases-loaded walk to build an 8-0 lead.

The Tigers scored a run in the seventh inning on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Cam Cannarella. Blake Wright lined a three-run homer, his 15th of the year, in the ninth inning.

The series concludes with the second game of the doubleheader at approximately 4:45 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

–via Clemson Athletic Communications

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire