Pitt commit discusses recent visit to UNC

The UNC football program continues to focus on the 2023 recruiting class, hoping to eventually turn in a top 25 class when it’s all said and done.

Right now, UNC has a total of six commitments that 2023 class but they do have their eyes on several other prospects. That includes three-star defensive back Shelton Lewis who is currently committed to Pitt. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back committed to Pitt in early June but did take a visit to UNC’s campus last weekend.

And UNC is hoping to flip the recruitment.

Following the visit, Lewis talked to Don Callahan of Inside Carolina about the visit and it sounds like it went well as PittsburghSportsNow writes:

In an interview with Don Callahan from Inside Carolina of 247 Sports, Lewis said “It was a great visit. The coaches the atmosphere, the players – everything was more than I expected. Lewis went on to tell Callahan that he was done with official visits and was then asked if he’s sticking with Pitt or possibly flipping to UNC? “I’ll say (on making a final decision) maybe in June or July – before the season for sure. I want to feel wanted on campus by everybody.”

The three-star recruit is certainly raising his stock as his recruitment goes on and is drawing serious interest from UNC. The Tar Heels obviously see something in Lewis that makes them want to flip him and now we have to wait and see what happens this Summer.

