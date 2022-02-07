Pitt coach claims Notre Dame reached out to Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett starred as Pittsburgh’s quarterback the last four seasons, turning into one of the best at the position in all of college football in 2021.

Pickett will now likely have his name called in the first round of April’s NFL draft, but could he have attended Notre Dame this past season instead of Pitt?

According to the Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi, a man who seems about as huggable as a cactus, Notre Dame reached out through the back-channels to try and get Pickett to play for the Irish ahead of the 2021 season.

Narduzzi was on ACC Radio on XM Sirius last week and made the following statement:

Is the NIL and transfer portal flawed? No doubt about it.

Did someone tell Pickett he should transfer to Notre Dame? Probably.

Did that someone have any actual connection to the Notre Dame football program? I have my doubts.

Narduzzi is rivaled perhaps only by Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald when it comes to opposing coaches who spend far too much time thinking about Notre Dame and chooses to make allegations he then acts like he knows nothing about.

Notre Dame is set to play Pitt and Narduzzi again in 2023 at Notre Dame Stadium.

