Pitt’s Caleb Junko drills record 85-yard punt in Sun Bowl

Pitt punter Caleb Junko appeared to be roughed on a punt in the third quarter of Friday’s Sun Bowl against UCLA.

He was nailed while delivering the kick.

The officials didn’t see it that way and flagged the Bruins for running into the kicker.

While the penalty was definitely questionable, the result of the punt wasn’t.

It was fourth-and-8 so the Panthers declined the five-yard penalty.

Junko set a Sun Bowl mark with the boot that wound up counting as an 85-yarder.

85-yard punt by @CalebJunko1 Pitt program record ✍️@TonytheTigerSB record ✍️ — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) December 30, 2022

Caleb Junko, with a Sun Bowl-record, 85-yard wind-aided punt, puts UCLA back at its 20. Also, a Pitt record. Breaks Nate Cochran's record 80-yarder against Kent State in 1996. — Jerry DiPaola (@JDiPaola_Trib) December 30, 2022

