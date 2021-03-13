Pitt baseball rallies to defeat No. 7 Georgia Tech

Mar. 13—Join the conversation

Pitt won its fourth game in less than two weeks against a nationally ranked top-10 opponent, toppling No. 7 Georgia Tech on Friday night in an 11-9 come-from-behind victory.

Pitt completed a three-game sweep of No. 9 Florida State on Feb. 28.

The Panthers (8-3, 5-2 ACC) scored all 11 runs in the last three innings Friday, including seven in the ninth, to defeat Georgia Tech (8-4, 5-2) at Russ Chandler Stadium in Atlanta.

Jordan McCrum secured the victory with a one-run, two-strikeout save — his third of the season — in the bottom of the inning.

"Quality at-bats up and down the lineup," Pitt coach Mike Bell said, accessing the victory made possible by 19 hits. "Gutting out some at-bats against their closer (Luke Bartnicki), who's a very, very good closer and putting ourselves in a good situation there."

Down 8-4, Ron Washington Jr. led off the ninth with an infield single, followed by David Yanni's fourth home run of the season and 20th of his career. Singles by Bryce Hulett, Riley Walsh and Matt Tarabek loaded the bases before Sky Duff walked and Kyle Hess singled for two more runs. Georgia Tech's fourth error of the game allowed Pitt to score its final two runs.

"As we got into the (Georgia Tech) bullpen our at-bats were a lot better," Bell said. "We started to see the ball a little better and, more importantly, not getting ourselves out, putting ourselves in good counts and driving the ball to all fields."

Pitt's fifth victory in seven games represents the Panthers' best start to an ACC season. It was their third comeback victory of the season. The Panthers won, despite Georgia Tech scoring in each of the last four innings.

"I think it's the guys who believe," Bell said. "They believe in each other. They believe in what the coaching staff is instilling in our development of our program here and there's a lot of fight here. They're hungry to play the game of baseball."

The second game of the series will be at 6 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer.