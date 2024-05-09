Pitt Athletics names Hall of Fame Class of 2024

The University of Pittsburgh named its Hall of Fame Class of 2024. Pittsburgh natives like Dejuan Blair and Darelle Revis are on the list, as well as long-time announcers Bill Hillgrove and the late Dick Groat.

The entire 10-member class includes:

DeJuan Blair (Men’s Basketball)

Dick Groat (Broadcaster; Posthumous)

Bill Hillgrove (Broadcaster)

Amy Jackson (Women’s Swimming)

Brianna Kiesel (Women’s Basketball)

George McLaren (Football; Posthumous)

Jamie Pelusi (Women’s Soccer)

Darrelle Revis (Football)

Al Romano (Football)

Steve Lewis (Track and Field Coach; Posthumous)

In a release, Pitt Athletic Director Heather Lyke said, “this class features iconic performers representing six different sports and, for the first time ever, the field of broadcasting. Their achievements truly inspire Pitt pride and we look forward to celebrating their richly deserved inductions this fall.”

“Our Hall of Fame classes annually showcase not only the greatest athletes in Pitt history but also the very best to ever compete in their respective sports,” Lyke said. “These ten honorees embody that same legendary excellence.

The honorees will receive induction at the Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame Dinner presented by PNC on Friday, Sept. 13, at the Petersen Events Center.

In addition to the Sept. 13 induction dinner, the inductees will be introduced at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, when the Panthers take on historic rival West Virginia.

“The Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame induction dinner has become one of Western Pennsylvania’s must-attend events,” Lyke said. “We look forward to celebrating our honorees in style with our guests.”

