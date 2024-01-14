PITT 8 PREVIEW: Young Lady Cougars prep for Pitt 8 showdowns

Jan. 13—The Lady Cougars are young, but ready to meet their challenges head on.

Canadian will set out on its journey in the 2024 Pitt 8 Tournament next week, but they've already seen a bit of conference action.

"We won against Haileyville and Crowder, got beat by Savanna," coach Alex Tucker said of the season's start.

Tucker also noted the youth of the Lady Cougars, as the young team has been growing on the court in real time.

"We're starting three freshmen and a sophomore. We're really young," Tucker said.

In addition to the conference wins, Canadian has also taken home victories against teams such as Haworth, Keota, and Lakewood.

As a program, Canadian has won 16 girls titles — third-most in conference history. Last season, the Lady Cougars finished with a third-place game appearance against Kiowa.

The Lady Cougars will start their 2024 conference tournament journey opening against Stuart — a team they faced Jan. 9 where the Lady Hornets earned a narrow 27-25 win. But come next week, the slate is wiped clean, with new opportunities at every turn.

And no matter what comes their way, Tucker said the Lady Cougars are going to come ready to play and learn with every game.

"We've got a lot of growing up to do," she said.