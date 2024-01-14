PITT 8 PREVIEW: Young Lady Warriors learning with season experiences

Jan. 13—The Lady Warriors are learning and growing together.

Haileyville is prepping for the 2024 Pitt 8 Conference Tournament, and will be embarking on the latest journey with a fresh-faced squad.

"I've got seven girls. I start three freshmen, two sophomores," coach Tiffany Weiher said. "We're young."

The Lady Warriors have seen many battles this season, with wins over teams such as Hanna, Keota and Braggs. They've also seen a plethora of action from a majority of their conference sisters.

"(We've) played Crowder, Canadian, Stuart, Kiowa," Weiher said, naming off the first few her team has faced.

Haileyville has earned four conference titles in program history, earning them consecutively from 1929-1932. And the Lady Warriors will begin their latest Pitt 8 Conference Tournament journey next week when they open with a matchup against Kiowa.

But no matter what happens, the Lady Warriors are learning every day. And just as Weiher said last time, the conference tournament and its heated battles will be another way to grow together as they face the competition.

"We're just young and inexperienced," she said. "But we're learning."