PITT 8 PREVIEW: Lady Panthers look to three-peat at Pitt 8

Jan. 13—The Lady Panthers are readying for a title defense.

Pittsburg is heading back to the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament as back-to-back defending champions, and are looking to keep that momentum going.

"We are about what I thought we would be," coach Jim Jenson said.

But he also admitted his team has seen its share of adversity this season.

"We lost a good player the second game of the season, and it's kind of hurt us," he said.

The Lady Panthers have taken multiple wins this season, including victories over teams such as top-five-ranked Varnum, Wynnewood, and an Achille Tournament championship win over Wilson.

Pittsburg has also battled against multiple Pitt 8 foes already in the season, with wins over Indianola, Savanna, and Haileyville. The Lady Panthers are lead by Akiera Hawk, who recently joined the 1,000-point club.

The Lady Panthers have won eight conference titles in the Pitt 8's history, and will be looking for three in a row next week following last year's win over Stuart. They'll first have to face Indianola in the opening round, setting them off on the latest journey.

But as they learn and work their way through the season, Jenson said he's seeing them blossom and flourish as they make their way down the stretch.

"We're starting to grow a little bit," he said.