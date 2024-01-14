PITT 8 PREVIEW: Cowboys ready to ride in Pitt 8 tourney

Jan. 13—The Cowboys are looking to make a spark.

Kiowa is readying to take on the competition at the 2024 Pitt 8 Conference Tournament next week, and they'll be doing so with many familiar faces.

"I return just about all my kids from last year," coach Keith Quaid said. "We're playing hard, getting up and down the floor a little bit."

"We shoot the ball well," he said. "We're about where we need to be. We play a good schedule."

The Cowboys have earned wins over the likes of Rock Creek, Tishomingo, Comanche, Haworth, and Moyers.

They've also seen early-season battles against conference foes, with matchups against Haileyville, Indianola, and Savanna.

Kiowa has won 22 Pitt 8 titles, second most in conference history. It last won a conference title in 2019, and last season, the Cowboys defeated Crowder in the third-place game.

This year, Kiowa will begin its latest journey through the conference tournament as it opens play against Indianola.

Quaid thinks his team is starting to hit a stride at the right time, and is looking forward to see where they can place themselves in the conference tournament and beyond.

"I feel pretty good about where our kids are," he said.