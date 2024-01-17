PITT 8 BOYS: Crowder uses second-half surge to win over Canadian

Jan. 16—The Demons came hot out of the gate.

Canadian and Crowder squared off Tuesday in the opening round of the 2024 Pitt 8 Conference Tournament on Tuesday, where the Demons rocketed out in the second half to a 78-38 win.

Both teams battled back and forth to start the game, with the Demons holding a narrow 15-12 lead over the Cougars after the opening period. Crowder rattled off a run in the second quarter, fueled by a pair of triples from Austin Motley on the way to a 27-16 lead at the half.

Jeffrie Byington got the Demons moving in the start of the second half, with points from Johnathan Lizik, Motley, Noah Bevans, and Logan Anderson adding to the lead. Canadian answered with a run of its own featuring points from Kaden Elza, AJ Tabb, Bryson Buie, and Jaden Rogers, but the Demons responded once more to lead 52-32 over the Cougars.

The run tipped the scales in Crowder's favor, with the Demons sealing away the win.

Anderson led the Demons with 19 points, followed by Motley with 17 points, Lizik with 13 points, Bevans and Byington with 10 points each, Ellis with six points, and Holden Burns with three points.

Rogers led Canadian with 19 points, Tabb and Buie with seven points each, Elza with three points, and Added Smitherman with two points.

Crowder will next face off against Kiowa in Thursday's semifinals at 5:20 p.m., while Canadian will advance to Friday's consolation semifinals at 5:20 p.m.

KIOWA 68, INDIANOLA 16

The Cowboys left no doubt.

Kiowa and Indianola tipped off boys basketball action in the 2024 Pitt 8 Conference Tournament Tuesday at the Southeast Expo Center in McAlester, where the Cowboys took a 68-16 win to advance to the semifinals.

The Cowboys came hot out of the chute, blasting out to a 23-0 lead after the first quarter. In the second, Kiowa continued its run on the way to a 40-3 halftime lead.

Indianola fought to the end, but it'd be Kiowa rolling to the win.

Wyatt Shropshire and Eli Foris led the Cowboys with nine points each , followed by Karson Johnson with eight points, Noah Foris and Myer Medders with six points each, Hayden Toby and Chandler Kelley with five points each, Deacon Boatright with four points, Cason Church, Shooter Boatright, and Bradyn Gaither with three points each, and Cooper McClendon, Talon Shannon, and Cash Clift with two points each.

Jalen Eddington led the Warriors with five points, followed by Dawson Knapp and Gage Cox with three points each, Owen Maxey with two points, and Jackson Santine, Jimmy Beams, and Hayden Knapp with a free throw each.

Next up for Kiowa, the Cowboys will face Crowder Thursday at 5:20 p.m., while Indianola will face Canadian Friday at 5:20 p.m.

Here is the complete 2024 Pitt 8 Conference Tournament boys bracket:

TUESDAY

B1: Kiowa vs. Indianola, 12 p.m.

B2: Crowder 78, Canadian 38

B3: Stuart vs. Pittsburg, 5:20 p.m.

B4: Haileyville vs. Savanna, 8 p.m.

THURSDAY

B5: Kiowa vs. Crowder, 5:20 p.m.

B6: Winner B3 vs. Winner B4, 8 p.m.

FRIDAY

B7: Indianola vs. Canadian, 5:20 p.m.

B8: Loser B3 vs. Loser B4, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

B9: Winner B7 vs. Winner B8, 1:30 p.m. (Consolation championship)

B10: Loser B5 vs. Loser B6, 4:30 p.m. (Third place)

B11: Winner B5 vs. Winner B6, 7:30 p.m. (Championship)

This will be updated as Tuesday's games go final.