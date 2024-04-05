PITT 8 BASEBALL: Stuart sails into title game with win over Savanna

Apr. 5—STUART — The Hornets put on a show on their home field.

Stuart hosted Savanna Friday in the semifinal round of the 2024 Pitt 8 Conference Baseball Tournament, where the Hornets rolled to an 8-0 win and advanced to the championship game.

Dallin Whitaker got the Hornets on the board first, using an RBI single to break the scoring in the bottom of the opening inning. Nolan Lindley later added a sacrifice fly ball to left, giving Stuart the 2-0 lead heading into the second inning.

Nolan Stewart kept the momentum going in the next at bat, drilling a line drive to center field to add in a run. Cody Cook followed with a ball chopping into play, giving Stuart a chance to score another and lead 4-0 after two innings.

Wyatt Clayton stole home in the bottom of the fourth inning, and Dre'Von Colbert added in a hard-hit liner to center to give the Hornets a 6-0 lead after four.

Defensive efforts took over until the bottom of the sixth inning when, with two runners on the bags, Dallin Whitaker drilled a line drive out to left to score the final two runs and seal away the win.

Whitaker led the way with three of the seven RBIs for the Hornets, while also getting the win on the mound with eight strikeouts.

Next up for Stuart, the Hornets will face the winner between Crowder and Kiowa in Saturday's championship game at 4 p.m. And next up for Savanna, the Bulldogs will battle the loser between Kiowa and Crowder in the third place game at 2 p.m.

CANADIAN 13, HAILEYVILLE 1

When the Cougars saw their opportunities, they didn't hesitate to pounce.

Canadian and Haileyville faced off Friday in the consolation semifinals of the 2024 Pitt 8 Conference Baseball Tournament at Stuart, where the Cougars ran out to a 13-1 win.

Adden Smitherman put the Cougars on the board first with a steal of home. Tyler Bird followed shortly as he saw an opportunity to score on a passed ball. The Cougars then loaded up the bases and scored three more runs on walks. Smitherman then returned to the plate, drilling a ball into left field for two RBIs and putting Canadian out in front.

The Warriors responded in the bottom of the first inning, with Kody Boatright leading off with a single. He would later be scored on an RBI knock from Talon Scott, making it a 7-1 Canadian lead heading into the second inning.

Brycen Buie got Canadian moving in the top of the inning, with a pall put into play leading to two more runs scored. Wyatt Alexander later put a ball into play for an RBI score in the top of the next inning, on the way to an 11-1 lead after three innings.

Smitherman later hit another knock, allowing two more runs to score. And in the bottom frame, the Cougar defense completed the job to seal away the win.

Next up for Canadian, the Cougars will go up against Indianola in Saturday's consolation championship game at noon.

Here is the complete 2024 Pitt 8 Conference Baseball Tournament bracket:

THURSDAY

G1: Stuart, bye

G2: Savanna 17, Indianola 13

G3: Crowder 11, Canadian 1

G4: Kiowa 16, Haileyville 0

FRIDAY

G5: Indainola, bye

G6: Canadian 13, Haileyville 1

G7: Stuart vs. Savanna, 3 p.m.

G8: Crowder vs. Kiowa, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

G9: Indianola vs. Canadian, noon (Consolation championship)

G10: Loser G7 vs. Loser G8, 2 p.m. (Third place)

G11: Winner G7 vs. Winner G8, 4 p.m. (Championship)

This post will be updated following the conclusion of each game.