PITT 8 BASEBALL: Crowder takes third at Pitt 8 with win over Savanna

Apr. 6—STUART — The Demons turned up the heat, and left no doubt.

Crowder and Savanna faced off in Saturday's third-place game at the 2024 Pitt 8 Conference Baseball Tournament, with the Demons taking the 8-0 win.

EJ Crow got Crowder on the board first in the bottom of the opening inning, stealing home to open the scoring. TJ Cook followed with a high-flying ball to center for an RBI, and later scored himself on a wild pitch to give the Demons the 3-0 lead.

Defensive efforts from both teams took hold of the game until the bottom of the fourth inning, with Crow once again making his way home on a passed ball to extend the lead. Jeffrie Byington later hit a ground ball up the middle, scoring another run as Crowder led 5-0 after four innings.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Johnathan Lizik used a bunt to give the Demons another opportunity to score and extend the lead to six. And in the bottom of the sixth inning, Crowder used an RBI single from River Fields and Tristan Hubbard taking home plate to seal away the win.

Lizik, Cook, and Byington totaled up three RBIs on the day, while Kollin Davis got the win on the mound, striking out eight.

INDIANOLA 8, CANADIAN 0 (Consolation championship)

The Warriors weren't letting anything stand in their way.

Indianola and Canadian battled in Saturday's Pitt 8 Conference Baseball Tournament consolation final, where the Warriors earned the 8-0 win to be named consolation champions.

Ford Peterson put Indianola on the board in the bottom of the opening inning with an RBI single, and Alex Whitlock followed with a double line drive to score another on the way to a 2-0 lead.

Defense dominated the second inning, but the Warriors found a groove in the bottom of the third. Wyatt Klein send a high-flying ball into play that scored two more runs, giving Indianola the 4-0 lead after three innings.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Peterson once again put a ball on the ground, giving opportunity for Jimmy Beams to score. Whitlock followed with an RBI double, extending the lead out to six. The Warriors then loaded up the bases before earning another pair of runs, taking an 8-0 lead into the fifth inning.

Indianola then battened down the hatches defensively, locking up the game and the win.

Peterson, Whitlock, and Klein led the way with a combined six of the seven team RBIs. Peterson also got the win on the mound, striking out eleven in the appearance.

Here is the complete 2024 Pitt 8 Conference Baseball Tournament bracket:

THURSDAY

G1: Stuart, bye

G2: Savanna 17, Indianola 13

G3: Crowder 11, Canadian 1

G4: Kiowa 16, Haileyville 0

FRIDAY

G5: Indainola, bye

G6: Canadian 13, Haileyville 1

G7: Stuart 8, Savanna 0

G8: Kiowa 14, Crowder 7

SATURDAY

G9: Indianola 8, Canadian 0 (Consolation championship)

G10: Crowder 8, Savanna 0 (Third place)

G11: Stuart vs. Kiowa, 4 p.m. (Championship)

This post will be updated following the conclusion of each game.