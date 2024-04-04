PITT 8 BASEBALL: Crowder powers past Canadian to advance to semis

Apr. 4—STUART — The hitting became contagious for the Demons as they opened conference tournament play.

Crowder and Canadian battled in the second game of the day Thursday at the 2024 Pitt 8 Conference Baseball Tournament at Stuart, where the Demons rocketed out to an 11-1 win to advance to the semifinals.

The Cougars drew first blood in the opening frame, with Tyler Bird driving in a run to give Canadian the early lead.

But the Demons struck punched right back in the bottom of the inning, with consecutive knocks from EJ Crow, Johnathan Lizik, and Logan Anderson leading to a run — with Lizik and Anderson later making his way across the plate for a 3-1 lead.

Crowder added a run in the second inning as Crow crossed the plate, extending the Demon lead to three.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Kelton Bloxham put a ball into play, with the result being another run scored for Crowder. The Demons then juiced up the bags as Jeffrie Byington stepped up to the plate — drawing a walk to score another.

Tristen Hubbard next a laser line drive to left for an RBI, and Austin Motley followed with an RBI single to continue the momentum. Kollin Davis then put a ball into play to give the Demons an opening, with two runners making their way across the plate.

And it'd be Lizik putting the final touches on the victory, bouncing a ball into play to score a run and enforce the run rule.

Davis, Lizik, Bloxham, Byington, Hubbard, and Motley combined for seven RBIs on the day for Crowder, while Davis also got the win on the mound with 11 strikeouts.

Bird led Canadian with an RBI single, while Wyatt Alexander struck out three on the mound.

Next up for Crowder, the Demons will face the winner between Kiowa and Haileyville in Friday's semifinal round at 5 p.m.

The Cougars will advance to the consolation semifinal round Friday at 1 p.m., battling against the loser between Kiowa and Haileyville for a spot in Saturday's consolation title game against Indianola.

SAVANNA 17, INDIANOLA 13

STUART — It was a battle to the very end.

Indianola and Savanna faced off Thursday in the opening game of the 2024 Pitt 8 Conference Tournament at Stuart, where the Bulldogs held off the Warriors for the 17-13 win.

The Bulldogs got to work quickly, with Garrett Ward, blasting an RBI single to right field. Ryan Ward later followed with a double of his own, scoring two more runs on the way to a 3-0 lead heading into the bottom of the inning.

The Warriors punched right back at the bats, with Jimmy Beams leading off with a double. Ford Peterson then hit a sacrifice fly to left, with Beams tagging up and putting Indianola on the board.

Later in the bottom of the second inning, Johnny Devin-Chavez blasted a ball to the left center wall, scoring two runs and tying up the game. He'd then make his own way across home plate on a ball put into play by Brandon Wilson to put Indianola out front.

After Indianola loaded up the bases, Peterson stepped back up to the plate — sending a line drive to the right center wall for a bases-clearing triple, and later being scored himself as Alex Whitlock put a ball into play and give the Warriors the 8-3 lead.

The Bulldogs responded in the top of the third inning, taking advantage of miscues and scoring eight runs to evaporate the deficit and take the 11-8 lead. The Warriors gained a run back in the bottom of the inning, making it a three-run Bulldog lead after three.

Savanna stayed on the attack, scoring two more runs in the top of the fourth inning. Indianola fought back, scoring two runs in the next two at-bats to trim the Bulldog lead down to one after five innings.

Garrett Ward hit a ball into shallow right to score some insurance for the Bulldogs in the top of the sixth, and Ryan Ward later fallowed with two more RBIs on a single to left. Jacob Skinner next drilled a line drive to left, earning another run for Savanna.

Wilson notched an RBI for the Warriors in the bottom of the inning, cutting the lead down to four heading into the seventh. But the Dawgs got it done, sealing away the win in the final inning.

Garret Ward led the way offensively for the Bulldogs, going 3-4 with three RBIs. Meeko Leflore got the win on the mound, striking out four in his appearance.

Peterson and Wilson led Indianola at the plate with three RBIs each, with the Warrior pitching staff of Peterson, Whitlock, and Wilson combing for nine strikeouts on the mound.

Next up for Savanna, the Bulldogs will advance to the semifinal round Friday to face Stuart at 3 p.m. Meanwhile the Warriors will automatically move into the consolation championship Saturday at noon.

Here is the complete 2024 Pitt 8 Conference Baseball Tournament bracket:

THURSDAY

G1: Stuart, bye

G2: Savanna 17, Indianola 13

G3: Crowder 11, Canadian 1

G4: Haileyville vs. Kiowa, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

G5: Indainola, bye

G6: Canadian vs. Loser G4, 1 p.m.

G7: Stuart vs. Savanna, 3 p.m.

G8: Crowder vs. Winner G4, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

G9: Indianola vs. Winner G6, noon (Consolation championship)

G10: Loser G7 vs. Loser G8, 2 p.m. (Third place)

G11: Winner G7 vs. Winner G8, 4 p.m. (Championship)

This post will be updated following the conclusion of each game.