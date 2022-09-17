Pitching woes of Montas, Holmes hurt Yankees again in walkoff loss. What about October?

MILWAUKEE – Eight starts into his Yankees career, Frankie Montas hasn’t looked the part of a No. 2 starter ready to ride into postseason as Gerrit Cole’s wingman.

In fact, Montas hasn’t performed better than a No. 5 starter on a non-contender.

And that’s not how the Yankees pictured it would go with their new right-hander, who keeps climbing on their list of concerns.

Friday’s performance might have been the most disturbing of all.

Staked to an early 5-0 lead, Montas dallied on the mound, pitched from behind and exited in the fourth inning, allowing the Milwaukee Brewers to come all the way back.

“I know what I can do. I know what I’m capable of,’’ Montas said, after the Brewers’ 7-6 walk-off win at American Family Field.

Yankees injuries:Tracking when the sidelined players will return

A cause for concern

Clay Holmes hasn’t regained his first half, All-Star form, and he yielded the winning run in the ninth, after Josh Donaldson’s game-tying homer to lead off the visitor’s ninth inning.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Frankie Montas throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Yet, “I take the blame for the loss,’’ said Isiah Kiner-Falefa, whose 16th error of the year at shortstop – a missed backhand attempt – allowed Milwaukee’s go-ahead run in the eighth.

With 18 games left, the Toronto Blue Jays moved within 5.5 games of the first-place Yanks, who have to wonder about where Montas fits into a postseason rotation.

Montas’ ERA with the Yankees is 6.35, after being charged with four runs in 3.1 innings Friday.

Since being acquired from the Oakland Athletics at the trade deadline, when he was dealing with shoulder inflammation, Montas’ ERA has jumped from 3.18 to 4.05.

More:What if Aaron Judge leaves the Yankees? 5 moves they can make, including Jacob deGrom

At one point in the second inning, amiable Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake made an animated mound visit, seemingly scolding Montas for his plodding pace.

The signature sinker wasn’t working again, “and I didn’t feel like I had my splitter, either,’’ said Montas, who consistently fell behind in counts.

Story continues

“Just struggling to find that consistency,’’ said manager Aaron Boone, who was ejected in the ninth inning, arguing – what else – a questionable called third strike to Miguel Andujar.

Meanwhile, Montas walked four batters and two of them were inexcusable.

Frankie Montas: Things have to turn around

With a 5-0 lead, Montas walked Jace Peterson to open the second inning and eventually served up a three-run homer to Willy Adames.

At a whopping 72 pitches to start the fourth inning, Montas was finally pulled after he walked rookie No. 9 hitter Garrett Mitchell, batting .138 in his 14th career MLB game.

Of course, it was Mitchell’s ground single up the middle that plated the winning run off Holmes.

Boone believes in Montas’ track record, and it this point, what else can he do?

Montas doesn’t seem to be lacking confidence, just command.

“Things have to turn around, go better for me so I can go onto the playoffs and show what I can do,’’ said Montas.

He’s probably got three regular season starts to get it back on the rails, against the Red Sox, Blue Jays (at Toronto) and Rangers.

Sorting out the October rotation

But if the playoffs started today, is Montas the No. 4 starter behind Cole, Nestor Cortes and Luis Severino?

After three minor league rehab starts, Severino is due to return to the Yankees' rotation Wednesday, at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with about a 65-pitch limit.

Would Jameson Taillon ever get the nod before Montas? And remember, this was the organization that felt Jordan Montgomery wouldn't rank among their postseason starters, so they dealt him to St. Louis.

And is Domingo German, one of the Yanks’ seven relievers Friday, on call in the bullpen in case Montas doesn’t have it in October?

This is the scenario Yankees Universe feared when the Yanks failed to secure their No. 1 trade target, Luis Castillo, and landed on Montas.

And he didn’t come cheaply, with highly regarded pitching prospects Luis Medina and Ken Waldichuk (along with JP Sears) going in the deal.

Part of that cost was the ability to have Montas under Yankees’ control through next season, but they desperately need him right now to find his old form.

Aaron Judge's batting average climbs

With two singles, Aaron Judge (2-for-4) saw his average bump up a point to .311, in his outside run at the AL Triple Crown. Following Friday's game, Minnesota's Luis Arraez led the AL at .319.

Batting leadoff again, Judge was walked intentionally once by the Brewers, with first base open and two out in the third, as the slugger remained at 57 homers - four shy of Roger Maris' single-season franchise and AL record of 61.

More:Aaron Judge is carrying these Yankees. Here are 61 reasons why he must stay in New York

Jose Trevino (right knee contusion) and Marwin Gonzalez (dizziness) exited Friday night's game, with versatile rookie Oswaldo Cabrera (2-for-2, double, three walks) seeing his first action at first base.

The Yankees are hoping to have Anthony Rizzo (sore back, migraines) activated as early as Sunday, following his workout Friday, which included hitting live against reliever Scott Effross (expected to be activated Tuesday).

Trevino took a foul ball off his knee and played a few innings before being removed after the sixth. Boone was due to start Kyle Higashioka on Saturday and it was hoped that Trevino would be available as a backup.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NY Yankees: Montas, Holmes struggle again in loss to Brewers