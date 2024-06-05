Pitching staff leading Trash Pandas to early success

MADISON Ala. (WHNT) — In sports, a good start makes a big difference, and the Rocket City Trash Pandas know that starts on the mound.

“It starts with us, if we don’t give us a chance to win it just shoots us in the foot from the get-go. Having good starters like we have and then having a good bullpen is really nice to have. It should allow the hitters to relax a little bit,” pitcher Michael Darrell-Hicks said.

Lucky for them, they have one of the strongest pitching staffs in the Southern League. They’re led by Angels’ second-ranked prospect, 20-year-old Caden Dana. Dana allowed just one run over six innings of work his last time out, showing that he just continues to get better.

“I was just tired of not getting out of the 4th inning to be honest. They were all the same, four innings, 3 runs and for me that’s just not going to cut it. Just attacking hitters and keep that same mentality going into each outing and trying to go long to put my team in a good spot,” Dana said.

Then when Dana and other starters step off the mound, hitters have to face the Southern League’s top bullpen. Trash Pandas relievers have a league-best 2.31 ERA, led by Michael Darrell-Hicks. The righty has a 0.69 ERA with five saves and 26 strikeouts. The 26-year-old said the work began in the offseason, and now it’s paying off.

“If you would have told me in the offseason I would have started the season like this I would have laughed at you. My sinker has good action, good life, the velocity is up a little bit which is good. my slider is probably my bread and butter. Continuing to build confidence in myself and what I’ve got and going out there every day and trying to repeat it,” Darrell-Hicks said.

The Angels are known for calling guys up straight to the Double-A level, like Ben Joyce getting recalled over the weekend. So it’s definitely motivating for these Trash Pandas but Dana and Darrell-Hicks say they’re just trying to make the most of their opportunity here in the Rocket City before they’re blasted off to the show.

“It’s a great spot to be in for a pitcher in the org. It’s a thought I try to push down and be where my feet are but it’s very motivating to see a guy who deserved to go up,” Dana said.

“It’s what we’ve all dreamt for. Try not to look forward, just stay in the present, keep my head level and keep doing what I’ve got to do to get up to the next level,” Darrell-Hicks added.

And the group of pitchers here in the Rocket City make it easy to stay in the moment: they have fun but also push each other to help reach their individual and team goals.

“We know the right times to take it seriously, we know the right time to mess around a little bit and push each other. Everything we do is competitive,” Dana said.

“It’s a great group of guys, we have a lot of fun but we’re all hungry. We all want to get better, we’re all just really close. I want the ball whenever I feel good but it’s great to watch all these guys pitch and play and it’s fun to watch,” Darrell-Hicks said.

The Trash Pandas began a six-game series with the Chattanooga Lookouts on Tuesday night: the series will wrap up on Sunday.

