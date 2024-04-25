‘Our pitching staff is going to have to be really good’: Patty Gasso’s Sooners ready for UCF’s offense

The Oklahoma Sooners have had the week to rest after their series sweep of Houston. Now, they are off to Orlando to play the UCF Knights this weekend.

UCF brings in one of the best offenses in the country. They rank No. 38 in the nation in batting average, are tied for No. 62 in scoring and are No. 84 in on-base percentage. That means the Oklahoma pitching staff has to be on their “A” game. The Knights also don’t strikeout a lot, so the Sooners defense will have to be on point.

Patty Gasso spoke about the challenges of UCF’s offense. “They’ve got power, they’ve got speed, they’ve got slappers; I mean, they played Baylor this weekend, and over three games, they scored one run,” Gasso said. “Which is unlike them because they can put up big numbers. Our pitching staff is going to have to be really good. We are going to have to keep their playmakers off the base path. They’re going to bow up. There’s going to be a lot of noise. There’s going to be a lot of fans.”

The Sooners’ pitching staff has risen to just about every occasion. They’ve been arguably the strength of the team. Gasso will need them to rise once again in this weekend’s series if the Sooners want to stay on top of the Big 12 conference standings.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire