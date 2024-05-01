Pitching shines in Woodrow's win over Princeton

Apr. 30—The 1-2 pitching punch of Taylor Scott and Aubrey Smallwood hit its mark Tuesday night.

Taylor Scott held Princeton off through six-plus innings, then Smallwood was almost as efficient as it gets in the seventh to lead No. 2 seed Woodrow Wilson to a 4-2 win in their Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 opener in Beckley.

Scott got the win, striking out nine and walking three while allowing five hits and two runs. She exited after giving up Zoey Agnew's leadoff single in the seventh on her 111th pitch.

Smallwood relieved her and struck out all three batters she faced to earn the save. She threw 14 pitches, 10 for strikes.

Woodrow scored all four of its runs in the third inning.

Kyndall Dooley reached on an error to lead it off, went to second on Smallwood's single and scored on a single by Brooke Bird. Kacie Fraley followed with a double that drove in pinch-runner Shailee Sexton and Bird to make the score 3-0.

Lexi Scott, running for Fraley, later scored on an error to close the scoring.

Princeton, the third seed, scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

A double by Agnew drove in Riley Riggs in the fifth. Freshman Kylie Brammer raced home from second on a single by fellow freshman La'Shai Richardson in the sixth.

Two of the four runs surrendered by Princeton senior Emma Johnson were unearned. She gave up hits, struck out six and walked three.

Woodrow will travel to No. 1 Greenbrier East for the next round Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The winner will move on to Friday's championship.

Greenbrier East defeated No. 4 Oak Hill 13-4 in five innings Tuesday night.

Princeton will host Oak Hill in an elimination game Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.