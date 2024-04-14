Pitching optional: Fresno State outslugs UNM baseball 23-19

Apr. 13—The bats were more than willing. The arms weren't up to the task.

After leading for the better part of seven innings, the University of New Mexico baseball team was swept away in a flurry of Fresno State hits and runs Saturday at Santa Ana Star Field.

The Bulldogs scored 11 runs — yes, 11 — in the top of a wild ninth inning, then held their collective breath when the Lobos scored eight in the bottom half.

In the end, UNM left the potential tying run in the on-deck circle and suffered a deflating 23-19 loss.

The game featured 51 hits and the ninth inning alone took nearly an hour to play. It was little consolation to the Lobos, who suffered their eighth straight loss and dropped to 16-17 overall, 7-7 in Mountain West play.

Pitching, as it has been through most of the losing streak, was the glaring problem for UNM. The Lobos have allowed double-digit runs six times in their last eight games.

"Just unacceptable," UNM coach Tod Brown said. "We gave up 15 runs with two outs in this game. When you score 19 runs and have 25 hits, you should have a great chance to win."

Jake Holland had a monster day at the plate for the Lobos, going 5-for-6 with two home runs and six RBIs.

Holland, who has 12 homers on the season, was in the on-deck circle when Fresno State pitcher Tommy Hopfe (the last of 13 pitchers employed by both teams) recorded the final out.

Khalil Walker went 4-for-5 for the Lobos, while Konner Kinkade, Will Asby and Tye Wood collected three hits apiece. Every Lobo starter had at least one of UNM's 25 hits.

But MWC-leading Fresno State (25-9, 14-3) was even more potent at the plate. The Bulldogs' 2-through-6 hitters went a combined 20-for-31 with three homers and 16 RBIs. Hopfe, who played first base and left field before coming into pitch, went 5-for-7 and scored five runs.

Overall, FSU racked up 26 hits and cashed in on six walks, all of which came in the final three innings.

"The vast majority of our problems have been pitching," Brown said. "Three of our top 10 pitchers are out with injuries and we just haven't been able to overcome it. Extremely frustrating."

The Lobos appeared in good position to snap their losing skid Saturday after a seven-run rally in the third inning. Wood's two-run single and a two-run triple by Devon Dixon were the big blows as UNM took a 9-4 lead.

It was 11-6 after six innings, but UNM's bullpen could not preserve a win for starter Brett Russell. Fresno State scored twice in the top of the seventh, then tagged left-hander Jaren Jackson for four two-out runs in the eighth to take a 12-11 lead.

UNM needed three relievers to get through the disastrous ninth and finally came to bat trailing 23-11. The Lobos did manage to make it interesting but could not overcome the 12-run deficit.

The three-game series concludes Sunday with a noon start.