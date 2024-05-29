'Pitching Ninja' focuses on duel between Brewers' Freddy Peralta and Cubs' Ben Brown

Though the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs combined to score eight runs in the last two innings, Tuesday night's game was a masterpiece of a duel between starters Freddy Peralta and Ben Brown for much of the night.

And Rob Friedman, the "Pitching Ninja" was enjoying the fight.

Friedman, who has various social media accounts dedicated exclusively to pitching was often highlighting the matchup between Peralta and Brown during the Brewers' 6-3 loss to the Cubs.

It was worthy of accolades as the two combined for 21 strikeouts,. Brown did not allow a hit in his seven innings of work. Peralta allowed only three in 5 ⅔ innings as the two hurlers absolutely baffled hitters with velocity and sharp movement.

Here's a few of the ferocious fastballs and exploding breaking pitches Friedman highlighted on his X (formerly Twitter) account while watching Peralta and Brown:

Freddy Peralta's 9th and 10th Ks



Thru 5. pic.twitter.com/Ooxhrndq5m — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 29, 2024

Freddy Peralta's 5th, 6th and 7th Ks.



Thru 3. pic.twitter.com/5njd4Brz9J — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 29, 2024

Freddy Peralta, K'ing the Side in the 1st. pic.twitter.com/XpLib7LIUa — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 28, 2024

Ben Brown is a Filthy Animal.



9th & 10th Ks thru 7....and 🤫 pic.twitter.com/4jUjwEgn8D — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 29, 2024

And he included one not-so-good-pitch pitch as well:

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Pitching Ninja enjoys duel between Brewers' Peralta and Cubs' Brown